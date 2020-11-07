EDMONTON -- Alberta smashed it daily record for new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the province recorded 919 new COVID-19 infections.

The province also recorded five more deaths, including three in Edmonton and one in Calgary, to bring the pandemic death toll to 357.

The province now has had 32,777 total cases of COVID-19 since March.

The province has resumed updates on the weekend after stopping them in early July.

Technical issues have limited updates in recent days with only partial data being released. Today, no new numbers on hospitalizations, active cases, recoveries or test positive percentage were made available.

Saturday's increase broke the prior one-day record set on Thursday with 802 new cases.

Four of the province's five largest daily increases have occurred in November.

Top 5 daily increases:

1) Nov 6 - 919

2) Nov 4 - 802

3) Oct 29 - 622

4) Nov 5 - 609

5) Nov 1 - 592#COVID19AB — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) November 7, 2020

Regular updates are scheduled to resume Monday.