79 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Alberta
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
EDMONTON -- The province has confirmed that there are 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 621.
There was no news conference held on Saturday to update the case totals, but the province put out a release shortly after 5 p.m. with the data.
There are currently 38 patients in hospital and 12 of those are in intensive care.
A total of 53 people have recovered.
The province also announced Saturday that it would be temporarily cutting funding for K-12 education during the pandemic.
The province does not have a news conference planned for Sunday either, but is expected to update the total number of cases.