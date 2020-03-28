EDMONTON -- The province has confirmed that there are 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 621.

There was no news conference held on Saturday to update the case totals, but the province put out a release shortly after 5 p.m. with the data.

There are currently 38 patients in hospital and 12 of those are in intensive care.

A total of 53 people have recovered.

The province also announced Saturday that it would be temporarily cutting funding for K-12 education during the pandemic.

The province does not have a news conference planned for Sunday either, but is expected to update the total number of cases.