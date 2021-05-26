EDMONTON -- Police's Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE) wrapped up three separate drug trafficking investigations in the month of May.

The Edmonton Police Service said the investigations resulted in 82 charges against eight individuals.

In total, police seized $1 million worth of controlled substances along with $88,000 in cash, three firearms, four explosives and $130,000 in vehicles.

According to police, the investigation encompasses three levels of the drug trade including large-scale commercial distribution, mid-level suppliers and street-level suppliers.

Search warrants were executed at multiple Edmonton residences following a three-month investigation into a large-scale supplier.

More than $600,000 worth of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), buffing agents, $40,000 in cash, $30,000 in jewelry and a vehicle were seized, EPS said.

Hung Binh Thai, 37, is facing a number of charges including:

11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession for the use of production

Two counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Causing a child to be drug endangered

Thi Han Nguyen, 46, is also facing charges including:

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession for the use of production

Two counts of Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Causing child to be endangered

EDGE conducted a separate investigation into mid-level suppliers between February and May. Investigators executed search warrants at three residences, resulting in a seizure of more than $287,000 in methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, GHB, crack cocaine, and buffing agents.

At one of the homes, there was a fentanyl processing lab with cartridge respirators, latex, gloves, naloxone, mixers, buffing agents, colouring dyes, and packaging materials, EPS said.

Police also seized more than $41,000 in cash, an E.R. Amantino shotgun, a North Eastern Arms Carbine semi-automatic rifle, 9mm Glock handgun, explosive devices, more than $23,000 in stolen property, 24,000 contraband cigarettes, and two vehicles worth $120,000.

Eric Giggie, 37, has been charged with:

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Seven counts of proceeds of crime and firearm including explosive devices

Stacy Strong, 30, has been charged with:

Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime

Michael Baldwin, 30, is charged with:

Sixteen counts of firearm, explosive devices

Two counts of simple possession

Three counts of possession of body armour

Police said EDGE ended its investigation into a street-level supplier who they say was linked to a mid-level supplier, Eric Giggie.

RCMP executed search warrants in Edmonton and St. Albert and seized more than $36,000 in crack cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB, $6,075 in cash, and a conducted energy weapon device with cartridges.

James Twin, 36, is being charged with:

Seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited device

Operate while prohibited

Possession of prohibited ammunition

Amanda Voravongsa, 34, faces multiple charges including:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a controlled substance

Lastly, Garret Wilde, 32, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the traffickers in all three investigations were profiting on Edmonton’s “most vulnerable communities.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other crime should contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).