85 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths reported in Alberta on Tuesday
A package of four non-medical masks that will be available to Albertans to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
EDMONTON -- Alberta recorded 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the province's total case count to 11,772.
Three more Albertans were also reported to have died of the coronavirus.
Despite the increase active cases fell to 1,004, down by 86 from the prior day.
10,552 people are now listed as having recovered, an increase of 168 from Monday's report.
There are currently 64 people in hospital, down four from Monday. Today's number includes 14 people in intensive care units, unchanged from yesterday.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw did not give an in-person update on Tuesday but is expected to do so again on Wednesday.