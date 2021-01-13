EDMONTON -- Alberta reported a provincial positivity rate of 5.3 per cent on Wednesday, announcing 875 new cases amongst 16,000 tests the day before.

There are 820 Albertans in hospital, 137 of whom are in ICUs.

Chief Medical Officer of Health also reported 23 more COVID-19-related deaths. While many were linked to outbreaks at care homes in Edmonton and Calgary, Hinshaw reminded the public: "They ranged in age from 48 to 96. Men and women whose passing leaves a whole in the lives of those who cared about them."

The top doctor sent a message of encouragement to Albertans who were growing tired of living through a pandemic, calling her frequent phrase, "We are all in this together," less slogan than an "irrefutable, biological fact" of the disease.

"COVID-19 shows us that a grocery store clerk is connected not only to the shopper, but also to the shopper's kids, their coworkers, and friends. It shines a light on the link between a long-term care resident and the worker who cares for them, as well as the worker's spouse, the coworkers of those spouses, and those coworkers' friends. COVID-19 doesn’t care about anyone's race, religion or political references. All that matters to it is whether an infectious person is close enough to another person for long enough for the virus to be able to spread," Hinshaw said.

"When cases rise, it is because we are infecting each other. When cases fall, it is because we are protecting each other. What we do with this reality is up to each to us."

More to come… Our original story follows:

Alberta's top doctor will give a third in-person pandemic briefing of the week on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke the day before to report the province's daily case count, announce it would delay administering the second dose of the vaccine when possible to offer the first dose to more Albertans, and confirm her teams had found six cases of the COVID-19 variants first identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The province had 13,220 active cases, according to the newest data. There were 652 new cases found amongst 9,300 tests conducted Monday, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 6.8 per cent.

There were 819 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 132 of whom were receiving intensive care.

Hinshaw reported 38 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Although they happened as far back as Dec. 30, it was the most she had reported at a single time and one of the factors Hinshaw said she and other officials considered when making the decision to extend the vaccine's second dose interval.

"Today is a difficult day," the chief medical officer of health said, calling the decision a difficult one to make.

"It's exactly for that reason that we want to make sure that every Albertan who is at risk gets the vaccine as soon as possible."

Hinshaw will speak Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.