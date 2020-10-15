EDMONTON -- An eighth person with COVID-19 at a Millwood long term care centre has died, according to the Shepherd’s Care Foundation.

The facility also reported two new cases on Oct. 14, bringing the total to 60 residents with COVID-19.

All of them live on the third floor of the care home.

Thirty-one staff members at the facility have tested positive during this outbreak.

The Misericordia Community Hospital reported one additional patient case and two new staff cases on Oct. 14.

A new outbreak was declared at the hospital on Oct. 8. According to Covenant Health, three units of the hospital are affected.

Twelve patients and nine staff have now tested positive during this outbreak.

Alberta Health reported 243 new cases and one death on Oct. 14. There are 100 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, including 14 in intensive care.