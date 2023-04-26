9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chief

Fire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.

The flames started around 12:30 p.m. along the Canadian Pacific rail line that runs through town.

There were at least nine separate fires, fire chief Robert Cote confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

It's believed the flames were sparked by a train and spread by the wind. Grass, brush, railway ties, fence posts and telephone poles were all on fire.

No structures were damaged, but Cote said a storage yard was threatened by flames.

Crews remained on scene Wednesday evening to monitor hot spots in the fence posts and railway ties.