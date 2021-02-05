EDMONTON -- Nine more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 396 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

The deaths range in age from 40s to 100s and include four individuals in the Edmonton health zone, with three inside the city proper.

Alberta has now recorded 126,068 total cases of COVID-19. Friday also saw the province's active case count dip below 6,500 for the first time since Nov. 4.

Hospitalizations fell by 37 down to 475. The number of patients in intensive care also fell, down five to 89.

The province recorded a 3.98 per cent test positivity percentage based on 9,989 tests.

More than 114,000 Albertans have received a COVID-19 vaccine through yesterday.

The province will provide another data update on Saturday. The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Monday.