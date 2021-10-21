95 per cent of Edmonton Police Service to be fully vaccinated
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says 95.5 per cent of its members are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or will be by Nov. 30.
All EPS employees were expected to indicate by Monday whether they would be fully vaccinated and that it has been more than 14 days since they received their two doses.
They could also submit to rapid testing at their own cost or go on leave without pay.
In a media advisory, EPS spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said that 2,673 employees opted to receive both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Approximately four per cent of employees, or 104, elected to regular rapid testing while four employees chose to take unpaid leave.
Seventeen members of the police force have not yet completed the mandatory survey.
Those who have a medical or religious exemption from being vaccinated or testing are being “reasonably accommodated,” Sheppard added.
All EPS volunteers and contractors are also subject to the vaccine rules.
EPS and the City of Edmonton announced vaccine mandates in September to help protect the community and health care system.
