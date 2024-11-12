Jasper recovery centre updates; council seeks funding for $4.7M wastewater upgrades

Jasper town council met Tuesday, discussing updates from the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre (JRCC), funding for wastewater system upgrades and an upcoming festival.

The JRCC announced Tuesday that temporary accommodations were extended to Feb. 28.

In October when construction on temporary housing sites began, the JRCC said it was working to extend temporary housing contracts with hotels until the new sites were expected to be completed.

There are 63 people currently who have been provided with temporary accommodation. The JRCC is anticipating more requests for temporary accommodation could come from residents who might be nearing the end of short-term housing solutions.

Tuesday is the last day for proposals to the government for low- to medium-density modular housing solutions for Jasper.

On Nov. 14, the Alberta government is holding a roundtable with the JRCC and vendors on options for medium- to high-density housing options.

The JRCC plans to have people in interim housing units no later than March 30.

Councillor Rico Damota brought up resident frustration with difficulties getting properties reserviced with utilities.

"The unfortunate reality is that each individual property is going to be essentially managing the debris removal and then the rebuild on their own individual timelines," Michael Fark, the director of recovery with the JRCC, said.

"As a result, there isn't a possibility to do large scale reinstallation of direct property services, it's going to have to depend on when people rebuild and what that looks like, and so that is managed entirely by the utility companies."

Fark added the JRCC could speak with utility companies on making that process easier for residents.

A map showing the areas in the town where debris removal is approved and the status of damaged buildings is now available on Jasper's website.

The town will also post signs at the sites saying when debris removal will take place.

So far, Parks Canada issued 47 building demolition permits in the town.

Debris removal cannot begin until hygienist testing at sites is done.

Wastewater upgrades

Another item council discussed Tuesday was upgrades to the town's wastewater systems that are estimated to cost a total of $4.7 million.

The money would cover an emergency wastewater storage facility upgrade and a new monitoring well.

Currently, a decommissioned lagoon receives untreated wastewater during an extended power outage at the town's wastewater treatment plant or when the plant is taken offline for maintenance.

This has happened three times over the past six years.

The lagoon is unlined, so wastewater seeps into the ground and can get into the Athabasca River.

Groundwater monitoring wells allow for the observation of groundwater levels, flow conditions and the collection of samples to determine quality.

The plan is to reline the lagoon so water can be brought back into the plant to be treated.

Town administration recommended council approve the submission of an application for Alberta Water Wastewater Partnership grant funding in 2025 for this project.

Administration expects the town to qualify for 47 per cent of the eligible costs to be funded through the grant.

That would leave the town funding the remaining $2.5 million.

The plan is to have the new well finished by the end of 2025 and the relining done by the end of 2026.

Both projects are required by the provincial government.

Council approved the submission of the funding application.

Recovering more than buildings

As the town moves forward with recovery after the wildfire, it looks to help its residents do more than just rebuild homes.

The JRCC is working with groups like Recovery Alberta and the Canadian Red Cross on programs aimed at building individual and community resilience.

The community is also working towards lifting spirits, including the UpLift! Jasper Mural Festival group.

"It strikes me that even the name of the festival of Uplift is going to be more important in 2025 than ever before," Councillor Kathleen Waxer said.

"We were really grateful to see all the murals still standing after the devastation of the wildfire … it's also inspired us to have some momentum to keep going," Logan Ireland, one of the festival founders, said.

"I think it's necessary to sort of brighten up the community, despite the times."

Next year is the 100th anniversary of the first expedition to successfully summit Mount Alberta. The team consisted of six Japanese climbers and three Swiss guides.

In honour of that, one idea the mural festival has is to do an artist exchange with Japan, to have a Japanese artist paint a silver ice axe mural in the town.

The expedition team left an ice axe at the summit as proof they completed the ascent.

A Jasper artist would also be sent to Japan to paint something of significance to the town there.

Talks are also underway to bring a group of mountaineers from Japan to Alberta to celebrate the anniversary, Ireland added.

The mural festival petitioned the council for $10,000 in funding while it seeks more money from other sponsors.

Council approved the funding.