The Southeast Valley Line LRT’s first low-floor vehicle is on display at the Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre.

Bombardier transported the first of 26 vehicles by train from Ontario on time. Mayor Don Iveson said he’s pleased with the timely delivery.

“Our contract really strongly motivates all of our vendors to deliver on time, including Bombardier,” Iveson said inside the light rail vehicle. “Not just for the first one, but for all 26.”

Benoit Brossoit, president of Bombardier’s Transportation of the Americas, told CTV News the train’s 100 per cent low floor is ideal for wheelchair, bicycle and stroller accessibility.

“You really can see that it’s a different kind of train that’s gonna hug the ground and integrate into the environment, low-floor platforms, and the signal system is gonna be different as well,” Iveson said. “Everything is different about this line and what people are used to and maybe frustrated by with our older lines.”

The train fits 275 people. It will remain on display at the shopping centre’s east parking lot until Wednesday.

The southeast leg of the Valley Line LRT is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.