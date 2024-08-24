EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'A great community builder': 2-day Lego festival kicks off in Mill Woods

    A builder shows off their Lego creation at the Yego Lego festival in Mill Woods on Aug. 24, 2024. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) A builder shows off their Lego creation at the Yego Lego festival in Mill Woods on Aug. 24, 2024. (Cameron Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A two-day Lego festival started at Mill Woods Town Centre on Saturday.

    YEGO is an annual all-ages festival featuring displays, Lego building challenges and a Lego marketplace.

    "You can pretty much (ask) anybody from ages three up to 99 if they're interested in Lego, most of them will say yes," said organizer Colin Ross. "It's a great community builder – no pun intended."

    Ross said taking part in the building competitions is a great way for participants to challenge their creativity and problem solving skills.

    "It's a fun way to enhance their Lego building experience outside of just building Lego sets,"

    The event runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday. It returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

    Is being frugal pushing you over the edge? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offers some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News