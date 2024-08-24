'A great community builder': 2-day Lego festival kicks off in Mill Woods

A two-day Lego festival started at Mill Woods Town Centre on Saturday.

YEGO is an annual all-ages festival featuring displays, Lego building challenges and a Lego marketplace.

"You can pretty much (ask) anybody from ages three up to 99 if they're interested in Lego, most of them will say yes," said organizer Colin Ross. "It's a great community builder – no pun intended."

Ross said taking part in the building competitions is a great way for participants to challenge their creativity and problem solving skills.

"It's a fun way to enhance their Lego building experience outside of just building Lego sets,"

The event runs until 5 p.m. on Saturday. It returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.