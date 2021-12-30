'A lot of work': Edmonton man builds backyard igloo to watch hockey in

After Edmonton's first heavy snowfall in November, Davien Jewell was inspired to build an igloo in his backyard in Kenilworth, where he planned to watch the World Juniors.

