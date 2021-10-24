'A major disappointment': Spruce Grove charity haunted house shuttered after complaints

EDMONTON -

A family running a haunted house in Spruce Grove that supports the local food bank has been shut down after multiple complaints.

The Allens have hosted Spruce Grove Ridge Scare for five years and say they never received complaints about their haunted house until now.

“All we’re trying to do is help the food bank,” Lindsay Allen told CTV News Edmonton.

“We never thought we were causing a nuisance,” Emily Allen added.

First, the spooky attraction received a noise complaint, but Emily said they quickly showed the city they adhered to noise bylaws by never operating beyond 10 p.m.

Then the haunted house received another complaint about the safety of its structure.

Emily said inspectors came and walked through the Halloween event and cleared it. Then they suddenly received notice from the city that it was to be shut down.

“They just said it’s a no-go, you can’t let people through,” Emily said. “They said if we do, they (the city) threatened us with a $100,000 fine.

“We are trying to find out what codes we have to meet,” she added.

Last year’s haunted house event raised 1,800 pounds of food and $800 in donations for the food bank.

The Allens hope to have clarity from the city about what they need to do in order to be able to re-open safely in time for Halloween.

“We are just trying to do our best for the community in a fun way,” Lindsay said. “It’s a major disappointment.”

CTV News reached out to the city for comment.