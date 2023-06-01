'A seat for everyone': Leduc kicks off 2023 Pride week

The City of Leduc unveiled a new Pride-themed bus wrap at a flag raising ceremony Thursday. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) The City of Leduc unveiled a new Pride-themed bus wrap at a flag raising ceremony Thursday. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island