'A seat for everyone': Leduc kicks off 2023 Pride week

Pride week is officially underway in Leduc.

To mark the start of the annual celebration, City of Leduc officials raised a Pride flag outside the Leduc Civic Centre.

It's a moment of celebration and recognition, said the city's manager of family and community support services.

"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate diversity and inclusion in our community and to acknowledge those who don't always get acknowledged," Amanda Ulrickson said.

A new Pride bus wrap was also unveiled at the event. Featuring the slogan "A seat for everyone," the wrap will adorn a Leduc commuter bus running between the city and Edmonton.

"It was an opportunity for us to really make a statement this year," Ulrickson said. "We want to be a city where everyone feels safe, and everyone feels included and everyone feels welcome."

Erica Hawes of the Leduc Youth Council said the bus is a symbol of the city's commitment to being an inclusive place.

"It's kind of like a walking advertisement," Hawes said. "And continuing that celebration outside of just the Civic Centre flag."