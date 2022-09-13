'A tough situation': Elks seek solutions after losing 14 straight games at home

The Edmonton Elks' were back on the field Tuesday after suffering a blowout loss on the weekend to rival Calgary, and in the process, setting a dubious record.

The squad has lost 14 straight games at Commonwealth Stadium, tying a CFL record for most consecutive losses on a home field.

"We have to keep them smiling. It's a tough situation that we're in, there's no question about it. Today they worked hard. It certainly wasn't pretty but they did attempt to work hard," said head coach Chris Jones.

Jones said he was "embarrassed" on Saturday by the 56-28 loss to the Stampeders.

The Elks last home win was Oct. 12, 2019, a 19-6 victory over the B.C. Lions.

Fullback Tanner Green was there that day, when the green and gold clinched a playoff spot on home field.

"It feels like forever now. The biggest thing I just remember was the crowd, seeing 30,000 or 40,000 people in the stands. We need to start winning here," he said.

"A lot of people might look from the outside saying they must be hanging their heads. No one wants to lose. We go home and come back the next day and we are ready to shoot for the win next week."

Green isn't giving up and his quarterback said the same.

"Yesterday was to clear our minds, go through it one more time, make corrections and today is a new week. We have a new opponent," Taylor Cornelius told reporters.

The Elks play the Roughriders in Saskatchewan on Friday and will attempt to break the home losing streak on Oct. 1 against Montreal.

