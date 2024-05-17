Owners of pit bulls who bit 5 people receive mandatory court summons

The owners of two pit bulls who bit five people in west Edmonton last week have received four mandatory court appearance tickets, the city has confirmed, as well as two tickets for having unlicensed dogs.

The dogs bit two teens and three adults on the afternoon of May 9.

One of the women who was bitten told CTV News Edmonton she saw the dogs running loose before they bit the teens.

She tried to help calm the dogs down, and was bitten in the leg.

The dogs then reportedly attacked a couple across the street.

A 57-year-old man was charged after he allegedly assaulted one of the teens who was trying to defend himself from the dogs.

Police said the man didn't own the dogs but was taking care of them.

Four of the five victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The city says the owners of the dogs surrendered them voluntarily after the attack.

The dogs have not been euthanized.

A city spokesperson said they had not received any previous complaints about the dogs.