A war of words between Alberta and Ottawa: What does 'just transition' actually mean?
A yet-to-be-tabled bill that Canada's energy minister says will help support workers seeking to make a transition to new jobs in a lower-carbon future has created a war of words between Ottawa and Alberta. But what does a 'just transition' actually mean?
On Tuesday, Alberta's Environment Minister Sonya Savage criticized Ottawa's intentions to create a 'just transition' bill in the new year, with the premier saying Albertans are "not interested" in having the largest industry in the province "phased out of existence."
'TRANSITION TO LOWER-CARBON ECONOMY'
Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of natural resources, told CTV News Edmonton that the bill is not job-killing as Premier Danielle Smith characterized, but the "opposite of that."
"This is really about looking forward to a future which will involve a transition to a lower-carbon economy and trying to ensure that every region of this country has an economic strategy that will result in good jobs and economic development and prosperity," Wilkinson explained.
While the term 'just transition' has international recognition, Wilkinson said he preferred referring to the Liberal's proposal as a sustainable energy work plan.
- Rallies push for more action on climate change, just transition to green energy
- 'Transformative change': Wind-generated electricity starting to outpace coal in Alberta
"We want to assure workers and communities that we are going to be there to actually ensure that as things evolve, that we are going to be there to support them and to work to ensure they have a prosperous and secure future," he said.
Wilkinson says the legislation would largely be "principle-based," with an action plan summarizing existing supports available and future programs to help workers and communities that would be developed with provinces and territories.
He believes that legislation is one piece of the puzzle in a "range of tools," alongside energy industry and other sector emission caps and "significant" investments in technology reducing emissions to help Canada meet its climate goals.
The federal minister says there is little disagreement between Ottawa and Alberta, with the energy transition being a decades-long process where oil and gas still have a place.
"Alberta is enormously well-situated from an economic perspective," Wilkinson added. "It's the low-emissions producers that will actually be the last ones standing in that race."
- Alberta green lights detailed study for 6 carbon storage hub projects around Edmonton
- Alberta's investment in carbon capture technology not worth bang for buck, environmental group argues
CHANGE THE LANGUAGE: SAVAGE
For Savage, who was previously Alberta's energy minister, if the federal government intends to support diversification efforts and protect workers, then Ottawa should drop the term 'just transition.'
"It's a polarizing term that actually divides, and it means something to the environmental community, to the international community; it means ending fossil fuels. It means phasing them out," she told CTV News Edmonton in an interview Friday.
"The word transition itself means coming to an end, moving on, being replaced, and in this case, it means your job. So no wonder people are mad. If that's the reason, if that's the case they need to change their terminology."
She hopes the proposed legislation focuses on future energy solutions, protects the role of oil and gas industry in the transition, and supports new jobs and investments — especially in emission reduction tech like carbon capture storage and utilization.
- Alberta government, Opposition say the province should be consulted on emissions caps
- Alberta emission reduction projects to get $176M in government funding
"We know there is a transition underway," Savage clarified, adding that a full one won't occur until other energy alternatives are more reliable and affordable.
She claimed the federal government's use of the term 'just transition' was "virtue signalling" to try and "appease certain elements of their base" or the federal NDP coalition.
"We are not giving up oil and gas," Savage said, "because it is going to continue to not only be part of the energy mix but dominate the energy mix for decades ahead. But to be able to be competitive, we have to have the lowest emitting sources of energy, and that means producing oil and gas with the lowest emissions."
"We don't need to put it all in the framework of some big legislation called the 'just transition.'"
- 'Different set of rules than apply to the rest of us': Smith wants federal carbon tax plan answers
- Alberta premier touts sovereignty act's economic benefits, talks potential uses
DON'T FORGET ABOUT WORKERS
For Louisa Da Silva, it's not so much about the language that matters, but how workers will be supported and protected if they choose to move on from the oil and gas sector.
As executive director of Iron and Earth, a non-profit representing people working in the fossil fuel industry and Indigenous people, she was involved in Ottawa's consultations last year on what a 'just transition' bill should include.
"This is legislation that the workers have been waiting years for," Da Silva said. "This is some of the biggest challenges that workers face.
"When your entire livelihood has been in one industry and your family and your friends, your community, your professional colleagues are all working in oil and gas, and you are seeing the future, and you want to move into something different, having that support system," she added, "will make it a soft landing."
In her view, that legislation was never intended to "kill the oil sands and prop up renewables."
- E3 Lithium gets $27M from feds to support oilfield lithium extraction
- Oil and gas drilling sector wants federal tax credit to help it decarbonize
The bill would actually provide autonomy and equity to communities to help drive diversification, Da Silva added.
"The 'just transition' is meant to be is if you choose to move into this industry, here are the supports that you are going to have," Da Silva said. "One of the things I always tell myself all the time is that the person who invented the lightbulb worked by candlelight.
"We need fossil fuels in order to build up a renewables sector. We need to use the existing technologies that we have and the energy that we have right now in order to be able to transition to something else."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Saif Kaisar and Alberta Prime Time
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks climate change with King Charles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family 'vulnerable,' a relative said Friday.
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Calgary
-
Albertans nervous about return from Mexico, airlines cancel flights
Some Albertans visiting the west coast region of Mexico that is dealing with a flare of drug cartel violence were concerned about getting home, while Canadian carriers cancelled flights on Friday.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Calgary trucker in relation to Pennsylvania highway fatality
An arrest warrant has been issued by authorities in Pennsylvania for a Calgary man, Karandeep Singh.
-
U.K. man hospitalized in Calgary awake, off ventilator
A U.K. man hospitalized over the holidays during his first trip to Canada is one significant step closer to recovery, his family says.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents stuck in Mexico amid Cartel violence
Two couples from Spiritwood were on their way to watch the World Junior Gold Medal game in the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa when they found out about the violence erupting in the community.
-
Magic mushroom therapy out of reach for terminally-ill Saskatoon man due to regulations
Thomas Hartle has end-of-life anxiety stemming from a terminal cancer diagnosis, and in 2020, the 54-year-old became the first person in Canada to legally gain access to psilocybin-assisted therapy to deal with it.
-
Sask. fashion designer creates unique gift for Jason Momoa
A St. Louis, Sask. fashion designer got a rare chance to gift her work to Hollywood star Jason Momoa.
Regina
-
Regina firm preparing class-action lawsuit against Sunwing in wake of cancellations
A Regina law firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing and Sunwing Vacations after hundreds of Canadian travellers experienced delays and cancellations with the airline in December.
-
Sask. sets another record for overdose deaths in 2022
In 2022, 421 people in Saskatchewan died due to drug overdose, according to a Drug Toxicity Report released to the public.
-
Death of Regina man while police officers present to be investigated by independent observer
An independent observer will be appointed by Saskatchewan Justice to oversee a death investigation launched by the Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service on Dec. 30, 2022.
Atlantic
-
Maritime travel experts weigh in on deadly unrest in Mexico
With the current violence unfolding in the western part of Mexico, experts from the Maritimes are now weighing in on both it and the future of travel for the country.
-
Cases of Omicron sub-variant 'Kraken' emerging in Atlantic Canada
Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported south of the border.
-
'A spectacular moment': Canada's World Juniors gold medal celebration continues
Dylan Guenther's golden goal set off a grand celebration inside and outside of Scotiabank Centre in Halifax Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman stuck, paralyzed in Dominican Republic after 'catastrophic' water slide accident
An Ontario woman is paralyzed and stuck in the Dominican Republic after a 'catastrophic' water slide accident.
-
Police searching for source of suds spewing from Mississauga sewers
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street West in Mississauga due to a large quantity of suds spewing out of nearby sewers.
-
Animal contact at Scarborough transmission station caused outages: Hydro One
An animal is to blame for “large-scale” outages across Toronto that plunged tens of thousands of residents into darkness on Friday.
Montreal
-
Man in serious condition after hit-and-run near Berri-UQAM: police
A man in his 40s was sent to hospital in serious condition Friday night after he was injured in what police described as a hit-and-run.
-
STM permanently ends '10 Minutes Max' service on remaining bus routes
Transit users in Montreal who might be accustomed to the '10 Minutes Max' bus routes are going to be waiting a little longer. The STM said Friday it can no longer promise a bus will come every 10 minutes on the eight routes that still offered the service because of the financial strain the transit authority is facing and a change in customer habits.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank faces charges in 2022 fatal explosion at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank is facing charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the deadly explosion and fire at the facility in Ottawa's south end nearly one year ago.
-
Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for Cornwall, Ont.
An American company is planning to build a massive $350 million indoor water park resort in Cornwall, Ont.
-
Ottawa LRT closure to extend into weekend, officials say
Officials say the work to repair Ottawa's LRT line after freezing rain Wednesday night is expected to continue into the weekend after efforts to remove ice caused further damage.
Kitchener
-
'It is like time stops': New tradition forged in tragedy at Ayr hockey rink
Sitting in the stands at the North Dumfries Community Complex in Ayr, Ont., Tammy Palfreyman is a hockey mom, even though her son is no longer on the ice.
-
Police make arrest in fatal hit and run near Six Nations
Police have arrested and charged a 39-year-old Haldimand County resident in connection to a fatal hit and run just outside Ohsweken on Tuesday.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Calls for the City of Greater Sudbury to address access to public washrooms downtown
Local businesses and residents are calling on the City of Greater Sudbury to address the lack of accessible public washrooms downtown after concerns involving human waste were raised earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence
A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.
-
Armed suspects arrested at Winnipeg mall, transit bus: police
The Winnipeg Police Service was kept busy on Thursday evening, responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a local mall, and a separate report of a man holding a knife on a transit bus.
-
Indigenous groups want search for remains of Indigenous women at 2 Manitoba landfills
The Indigenous-led committee tasked with determining whether it's possible to recover the remains of two First Nations women says it wants the federal government to fund searches at two Manitoba landfills.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reopening 20 emergency operations centres as hospitalizations surge
The B.C. government is reactivating 20 emergency operations centres across the province in preparation for an expected increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
-
Fight for safe construction worksites continues 42 years after Bentall tragedy
Dozens gathered outside Burrard Station on Friday afternoon to remember the four construction workers who tragically died on the job 42 years ago.
-
'Really disheartening': Thieves snatched safe from Maple Ridge non-profit, RCMP say
Mounties are appealing to the public for help tracking down a pair of suspects involved in an alleged break-and-enter at a non-profit business in Maple Ridge.
Vancouver Island
-
'We don't know what's going to happen': B.C. woman waiting out cartel violence in Mexico
A Victoria woman who is vacationing in the Mexican resort city of Mazatlan says an uneasy calm has fallen over the city following an explosion of street violence after the arrest of an alleged drug cartel leader.
-
Malahat reopens after crash snarls traffic
A crash locked down northbound traffic on the Malahat highway on Friday afternoon.
-
Capital Iron name to survive after Victoria appliance dealer purchases intellectual property
Victoria’s iconic Capital Iron name will remain alive after a local appliance dealer purchased the name and intellectual property.