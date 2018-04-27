The man charged in connection to the slaying of a woman, her partner and her daughter near Edson was found guilty in an Edmonton courtroom Friday morning.

Mickell Bailey, 21, was accused in the killing of Roxanne Berube, her partner Daniel Miller and Jazmine Lyon, 16.

Their bodies were found in a home located northeast of Edson in November 2015.

Bailey was arrested days later, he was shot by officers executing his arrest warrant.

During trial, court heard the accused allegedly wanted to rob his aunt, in an effort to help his uncle get out of debt.

On Friday, Bailey was found guilty on three counts of second degree murder.