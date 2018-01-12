The man accused in the Sept. 30 attacks in Edmonton has been found fit to stand trial, although an assessment on his mental state at the time of the alleged assaults has not been completed.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif appeared in court Friday on the 11 charges he faced in connection to the attack – where an Edmonton Police Service officer was hit by a vehicle and then stabbed, and hours later, a cube van hit four people in the downtown core.

His lawyer told court Friday an assessment found Sharif is currently fit to stand trial.

Sharif’s case has been delayed for 30 days, to complete an assessment on whether Sharif could be found criminally responsible. It was put over to Feb. 12.

With files from The Canadian Press