EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in connection with the death of an inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre in June.

Clayton Berard, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bruce Donald Windsor, 57.

Windsor was a sexual offender convicted primarily for possessing child pornography. Police had issued several warnings about him when was released from jail in previous instances.

His death was Edmonton’s 17th homicide of 2019.

Berard remains in custody. He was initially arrested arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in March 2019.