The death of an inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre on Saturday has been ruled a homicide.

Edmonton police responded to the jail at 5:45 p.m. after an altercation resulted in the death of a 57-year-old inmate.

Bruce Windsor was pronounced dead on scene, and an autopsy determined his death was a homicide. However, police did not release a cause of death.

A suspect has been identified, police said, but charges have not been laid. The homicide remains under investigation.

Windsor was a sexual offender, convicted primarily for possessing child pornography. Edmonton police issued a number of warnings over the years before he was released from jail.

This is Edmonton's 16th homicide of 2019.