Days after an Edmonton woman’s Jack White concert was interrupted by a Rogers Place usher for so-called “inappropriate sexual behaviour,” she only hopes to find common ground with the employee.

Allyson MacIvor was at the concert with a friend on Friday night.

“I love Jack White, [I was] super pumped, it was the encore,” MacIvor said. “Seven Nation Army was playing, one of my favourite songs. I decided to be bold and lean over and kiss my friend, who is also female.

“We instantly got stopped by the usher, and she said ‘I’m sorry, this is not allowed here,’” recalled MacIvor.

“I was like, ‘Excuse me, what do you mean?’ and she said ‘This is not allowed here, this is inappropriate, if you have an issue you can talk to my manager.’”

“I wish there was a camera to capture the look on my face when she said this,” MacIvor said.

She said her friend pulled her back, and they watched the rest of the encore before speaking to the manager.

“The manager was very understanding and super apologetic for what had happened,” MacIvor said. “I wrote an incident report, but it didn’t take away the feeling of intrusion and violation that hurt caused.”

The next day, her roommate encouraged her to write about what happened, and MacIvor ended up writing a Facebook post detailing the incident.

“Initially I wasn’t going to say anything. I’m a person who would just walk away and, it would hurt, but I’d just keep moving forward,” she said. “But this time I had to say something.”

CTV News obtained a statement from the Oilers Entertainment Group, which operates Rogers Place, in the wake of the incident.

It acknowledged MacIvor’s complaint, saying it was investigating.

“Oilers Entertainment Group and Rogers Place are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for all guests. This incident does not align with our values and we take a zero tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. We unequivocally welcome and support all members of the LGBTQ community.”

MacIvor said the AGM of Rogers Place reached out to her directly, and apologized, saying: “We have a zero tolerance policy and the person will be dealt with accordingly.”

However, MacIvor urged the AGM to not fire the usher.

“This person needs to be taken with an open heart by Rogers [Place], by the manager, and she needs the support…and [to be] educated so she can go back into the workplace supported and just be a better worker in this environment,” MacIvor said.

MacIvor said the manager seemed shocked and commented, “‘Wow, that’s a lot to think about.’”

Rogers Place offered MacIvor tickets to any show at the arena – and she knew exactly what she wanted to see.

“I’ve always wanted to see Fleetwood Mac,” MacIvor said. She also asked Rogers Place to invite the usher (and a friend) to join MacIvor and her friends at the concert. Later Tuesday afternoon, CTV News learned the usher will not join MacIvor at the Fleetwood Mac concert.

“Everyone was like ‘fire her, fire her, fire her,’ and it makes the world safer to know that your employer cares and will give you the support you need.”

OEG said an investigation was underway, and the organization is looking at bringing MacIvor in as part of future sensitivity training for staff.

MacIvor said she understands, and plans to stay in touch with OEG in the future.

With files from Sarah Plowman