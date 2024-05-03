Rosie's Rescue needs help saving pig sanctuary in Leduc County

What started with giving a couple of pigs a home on their rural property in Leduc County in 2019, has grown into a sanctuary called Rosie's Rescue.

"What we do is we rescue and rehabilitate the pigs from whichever situations they could be, neglect situations, abuse. Or they could simply just be somebody has to move for whatever life circumstances have thrown at them," said Angela Pauls, the rescue's founder.

While the focus is primarily on pigs, the rescue did give homes to a few other animals, and even opened to the public during the pandemic.

"We were booked for six months solid," Pauls said. "It became very popular.

One of several pigs cared for by Rosie's Rescue in Leduc County. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

"People are looking for something fun and it's also really good for our mental health being outside, being in the sunshine most days and spending time with the animals."

Several pigs in the care of Rosie's Rescue in Leduc County. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Over the past four years, Pauls has rescued at least 60 animals.

"And probably rehomed more than half of them," she said.

Two of the pigs currently living at the rescue belong to Logan Baxter, who wasn't allowed to keep them where she lived.

"There's not a lot of places if you had to surrender an animal that you can still visit, they would still be considered yours," Baxter said.

"For me, the pigs are just, they're so cuddly and they've got such wonderful personalities," said Baxter. "A lot of people just don't realize how calming it is to have a pig beside you."

Logan Baxter visits her two pigs at Rosie's Rescue. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

She visits them as often as possible and has even started volunteering around the sanctuary.

"Anything that Miss Angela needs, I try my hardest to do for her, because what she's doing for me is going way beyond," said Baxter.

But the non-profit dedicated to rescuing animals is now in need of rescue itself.

"Our landlords are wonderful," said Pauls. "But they would like to sell the property this year."

Pauls wants to buy it but said coming up with the down payment has been difficult.

"Times are tough and sponsorships are down, but we would really love to be able to buy our property," said Pauls.

She said when donations dry up, any extra they could have saved towards the down payment instead goes to making sure the animals needs are met.

One of several pigs cared for by Rosie's Rescue in Leduc County. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

To achieve their goal of making the property a permanent home for the sanctuary, Pauls hopes more people will consider adopting or sponsoring an animal.

"Our sponsorship program is $30 a month, and you can send that by e-transfer," she said.

"Then if you're local, we encourage you to come up and visit your sponsor pig as often as you would like."

An updated list of animals available for adoption or sponsorship will be put on the rescue's website in the near future.

Their most recent rescue, a pig named Wilbur, is one of the animals that people can sponsor.

He's only a few months old, was underweight and had mange when he was rescued.

A photo of Wilbur the pig taken when he arrived at Rosie's Rescue. (Source: Angela Pauls)

"Unfortunately the family that had him didn't treat him, so Wilbur has no hair right now," said Pauls. "When we got him, he was suffering from pneumonia and a strep virus, he has dermatitis."

After a month at the rescue the young pig is thriving.

"He has tripled his weight already, he's got a great appetite and he's so, so friendly," she said.

Wilbur the pig a month after arriving at Rosie's Rescue. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)

Pauls hopes an increase in animal sponsorships will allow them to save the nearly $50,000 needed.

If they can't save it by July, Pauls said it's unclear what will happen to Rosie's Rescue.

"I don't even know where we would go," she said.

"Relocating this many animals is going to be really difficult."