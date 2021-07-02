EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a blue-green algae advisory for a lake near Morinville, Alta.

Residents living near or visitors to Heritage Lake are advised to avoid all contact with algae blooms and not to swim or wade in areas where blue-green algae is visible.

Eating fish from lakes with blue-green algae is not recommended.

AHS says anyone who comes in contact with blue-green algae or ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, red eyes, swollen lips, nausea, fever, and vomiting. Symptoms appear within hours of exposure and usually resolve themselves in a day or two.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm, AHS said. It can look like fuzz or globs on the surface of water.

Heritage Lake is west of Morinville, Alta., near Range Road 254 and Highway 642.