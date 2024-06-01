EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • AHS issues warning over high level of fecal matter in Lake Summerside

    Summerside Lake in south Edmonton. (Photo: Google Street View) Summerside Lake in south Edmonton. (Photo: Google Street View)
    Fecal matter prompted a health warning for Lake Summerside in south Edmonton on Friday.

    Alberta Health Services (AHS) warned the public not to swim or wade at the lake due to elevated levels of fecal bacteria.

    At the current levels, AHS said contact or ingestion of the water could cause gastrointestinal illness, as well as skin, eye and ear infections.

    AHS said water from any lake or reservoir should never be used to drink or cook, as it can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

    The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

