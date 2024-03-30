Al Rashid gives back with community BBQ for Ramadan

Volunteers helped work the grill Saturday at Boyle Street Plaza for the Taste of Ramadan.

The event is an annual tradition organized by the Al Rashid Mosque, where the community is invited for a hot meal and a helping hand.

"This is a tradition that we uphold in our month of fasting," said Rajai Fayad, a volunteer with Al Rashid. "It is not just about us abstaining from food and water, it's also about us giving back to the community, performing good deeds."

In addition to a meal and some activities, community members could connect with other social agencies, find resources and pick up some new clothes.

The Al Rashid Mosque serves as an emergency shelter in cold weather, and Fayad said the Ramadan event also helps build relationships.

"It gives us an opportunity to interact with those that are needy in our community and give them a contact point, having Al Rashid as a resource to them," she added.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell