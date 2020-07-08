Advertisement
Alberta adds 1 death, 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday
EDMONTON -- Another Albertan has died due to COVID-19 as the case count rose by 46 on Wednesday to a total of 8,482.
The new death is a man in his 80s in the South Zone. The province says his death is not linked to a continuing care centre. 158 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19.
There are now 608 active cases across Alberta, a decrease of 12 from the day before.
More than 7,700 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19, including 57 new recoveries on Wednesday.
The Misericordia Community Hospital is on "full facility outbreak" after 35 people — 20 patients and 15 staff members — tested positive for the virus. Three people have died as a result.
The hospital has shut down new patient admissions including its emergency ward as a result.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has taken the week off from delivering live COVID-19 updates, citing the need to spend some time with her family.
