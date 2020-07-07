EDMONTON -- Alberta confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well as two more deaths due to the coronavirus.

The two deaths were both men in their 70s and were linked to the ongoing outbreak at the Misericordia Hospital. One of them lived in the Jasper Place subzone, while the second man was a resident of St. Albert.

Across Alberta, there are 620 active cases, 7,659 people who have recovered and 157 deaths due to COVID-19.

The city of Edmonton now has 964 total cases of COVID-19 after adding 27 on Tuesday. Its active case count rose to 210 with 739 recoveries, 17 of them new.

With Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw taking the week off from providing COVID-19 updates, Alberta Health will release new numbers on its website each weekday at around 3:30 p.m.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAK

However on Tuesday, officials confirmed a third death linked to the outbreak at Edmonton's Misericordia Hospital.

Seventeen patients and 15 staff members have tested positive for the virus at the hospital, according to Covenant Health.

The hospital is operating under restrictions including no new admissions or transfers for surgical and medicine patients.

In Edmonton, there are 201 active cases and 937 cases in total.

Calgary also has 201 active cases and have seen the bulk of infections with 4,500 total.

Check below for live updates when the province's updated figures are released Tuesday afternoon: