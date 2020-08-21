EDMONTON -- Two more people have died as Alberta added 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province's total to 12,748.

The two deaths are a man in his 70s from the North Zone and woman in her 80s from the Calgary Zone.

The number of active cases across Alberta grew by 60, up to 1,144. There have been 11,374 recoveries from COVID-19.

There are currently, 43 people in hospital including nine in intensive care units.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for in-person updates next week.