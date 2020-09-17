EDMONTON -- Alberta's top doctor reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases continued to increase in the capital region.

Infections decreased slightly to 1,483 across Alberta as its two biggest cities go in the opposite direction.

Edmonton saw its cases spike to 672, while Calgary's cases declined from 447 to 416.

Forty-one Albertans with COVID-19 are receiving care in hospital, with eight of them in intensive care.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, keeping the count at 254.

Alberta has reported 16,274 cases of COVID-19 since March.

WINTER WARNING

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said provincial labs are expecting a surge in testing ahead of the winter months.

"We're facing a significant challenge over the coming months. COVID-19 is still here and is not going anywhere," Hinshaw said. "At the same time, influenza season will soon begin. This means that in addition to potentially contracting COVID-19, Albertans will have a greater chance of catching a cold or flu, which have very similar symptoms to COVID-19."

The chief medical officer of health explained more testing will be needed to keep schools and the economy open during the coming colder months as more people will inevitably contract the coronavirus.

"More time indoors increases the risk of exposure which also increases the need for us to increase access to quick and timely testing."

Alberta Health Services has conducted 1,169,378 tests since March.