EDMONTON -- Alberta Health counted 158 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, increasing active infections to 1,185.

The majority of active cases are in the Edmonton Zone with 544, though infections are climbing in the Calgary Zone with 435.

The entire city of Edmonton is no longer under Alberta Health's watch category as cases dropped to 489 and the active case rate is now below 50 at 47.9 per 100,000 residents. However, the following four areas remain under watch: Edmonton-Northgate (122.6), Edmonton-Northeast (100.1), Edmonton-Castle Downs (83.7) and Edmonton-Abbotsfield (61.9)

No new deaths were reported.

There are 44 Albertans in hospital, including seven in ICUs.

Alberta has counted 13,476 cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths to date.