Alberta reported 277 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Friday.

The sixth largest daily increase since the pandemic began increased active cases of the coronavirus to 2,225.

The Edmonton zone has the large majority of Alberta's active infections with 1,329, while the Calgary zone has 628 cases.

The latest victim is a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Mill Woods Shepherd's Care Centre.

There are 86 Albertans in hospital with 11 of them in ICUs.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw introduced voluntary health restriction in the Edmonton zone Thursday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Alberta has reported 19,995 cases and 282 deaths to date.