EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday.

After more than 50,000 tests, 105 Albertans tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, 173 on Saturday and 140 on Sunday.

Alberta Health Services conducted a record of 18,919 tests on Saturday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

“Although our confirmed case numbers from Saturday and Sunday are somewhat higher than they’ve been in the past while, put in context with the over 33,000 samples run in these two days, these identified case numbers are still manageable by public health.”

Active cases increased by 62 up to 1,538, with 592 in Edmonton and 489 in Calgary.

The city of Edmonton remains in Alberta Health’s watch with an active case rate of 57.9 per 100,000 people.

There are 37 Albertans in hospital, with seven of them in intensive care.

Since March Alberta has reported 15,833 cases, 14,041 recoveries and 254 deaths.

COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS

The chief medical officer of health said there were 42 cases of COVID-19 at 35 schools across the province on Monday.

Outbreaks at two schools in Calgary and one in Edmonton increased the tally to six in Alberta.

“I want to be very clear that we continue to act quickly to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools and that our commitment to transparency and reporting should not be seen as a heightened risk of COVID-19 in school environments,” Hinshaw said.

“With community transmission levels higher in the past few weeks, it is not surprising to see some cases in staff and students in schools.”

Hinshaw said there hasn’t been transmission in schools, but added it will likely happen as the school year continues.