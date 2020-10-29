EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor reported 477 cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Thursday.

The province once again set a record of active cases with 4,921. There are 2,277 infections in the Edmonton zone and 1,879 infections in the Calgary zone.

A man in his 40s died of COVID-19 in the south zone, Alberta Health said. The other deaths involved four people in their 80s and 90s in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

*477 new cases is Alberta's 3rd highest 1-day increase.



*It's the 8th time we've had 400+ cases in 1 day



*For a 11th day in a row, the province sets a new active case count record (4,921). 118 more than yday's record#COVID1AB #yeg #yyc — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 29, 2020

There are 130 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, a pandemic high, including 18 in ICU.

��Alberta #COVID19AB hospitalization & testing data



*130 Hospitalizations (+2)

*18 ICU patients (-1)



*15 days with 110+ hospitalizations

*130 is a record high (128 yday)



3.96% positive

(12,153 tests /6333 people)https://t.co/Oy7exqMZewhttps://t.co/1RxE6kr4MF pic.twitter.com/3pcNkzhko8 — Matthew Black (@ByMatthewBlack) October 29, 2020

Alberta has reported 27,042 cases and 318 deaths.

More to come…