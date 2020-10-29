Advertisement
Alberta adds 477 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations set pandemic high
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor reported 477 cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Thursday.
The province once again set a record of active cases with 4,921. There are 2,277 infections in the Edmonton zone and 1,879 infections in the Calgary zone.
A man in his 40s died of COVID-19 in the south zone, Alberta Health said. The other deaths involved four people in their 80s and 90s in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.
There are 130 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, a pandemic high, including 18 in ICU.
Alberta has reported 27,042 cases and 318 deaths.
