EDMONTON -- Alberta’s top doctor reported 477 cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Thursday.

The province once again set a record of active cases with 4,921. There are 2,277 infections in the Edmonton zone and 1,879 infections in the Calgary zone.

A man in his 40s died of COVID-19 in the south zone, Alberta Health said. The other deaths involved four people in their 80s and 90s in the Edmonton and Calgary zones.

There are 130 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, a pandemic high, including 18 in ICU.

Alberta has reported 27,042 cases and 318 deaths.

