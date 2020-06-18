Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Alberta adds 49 new cases of COVID-19, one death
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:02PM MDT
Alberta Health Services employees speak with a drivers at a drive-thru testing facility in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 flu pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
EDMONTON -- Alberta registered 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Thursday.
Active cases increased by three to 489, which include 222 in the Calgary Zone and 200 in the Edmonton Zone.
There are 34 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, with six of them in ICUs.
Alberta has had 7,579 cases of the coronavirus and 152 deaths as a result to date.