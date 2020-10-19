EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 898 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and set an active record high for the pandemic.

The province added 311 cases of the coronavirus on Friday, 231 on Saturday and 356 on Sunday.

Confirmed active cases increased to 3,138, with 1,604 infections in the Edmonton zone and 998 in the Calgary zone.

Alberta’s prior record high for confirmed active infections was 3,022 on April 30.

The province also reported four deaths Monday: a man in his 20s from the Central zone, a man in his 80s linked to the Foothills Medical Centre outbreak, a man in his 70s from the Calgary zone and a man in his 80s from the South zone.

There are 117 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 18 patients in ICU.

Alberta has reported 22,673 cases and 292 deaths since March.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on Tuesday afternoon.