EDMONTON -- The province has added new prize incentives to its COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

On Wednesday, the government announced the addition of the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery. Albertans can now win lifetime hunting licenses and camping experiences for getting vaccinated with their first or second dose.

“Alberta is going the extra distance to get as many people vaccinated as possible. That means adding more targeted, unique prizes to our vaccine lottery,” Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some of the new prizes will include a lifetime hunting, harvest hunting or sport fishing license. As well as one of five Alberta Parks camping experiences, one of 10 Canmore Nordic Centre season ski passes, or one of 10 annual Kananaskis Conservation Passes.

“Hunters and anglers know that it is critical to follow the rules and to look out for one another in order to stay safe. I encourage them to apply this mindset to COVID-19 and book their shots if they have not already done so,” Tyler Shandro, the minister of health, said.

However, the Opposition NDP criticized some of the prizes as they say they used to be free to Albertans.

“It isn’t a prize if Albertans are winning something they should always have access to in the first place,” Marlin Schmidt, environment critic for the NDP, said.

So far, 74.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent are fully protected with two doses, according to the release.

The government said due to the nature of these prizes, Albertans will have to register separately for their chance to win. Anyone who is already registered for the Open for Summer Lottery will need to register again for the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery.

Registration can be done online. The closing date to register is Sept. 10 and winners are expected to be announced on Sept. 17.