Alberta asks feds to raise income threshold on rent assistance program

Alberta is asking the federal government to increase the maximum income allowed to receive a one-time rent top-up payment.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must have an individual annual net income of $20,000 or less or $35,000 or less for families, and must pay at least 30 per cent of their adjusted net income on rent.

Thousands of Alberta residents on Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) have been rejected for the program because they receive $20,220 per year, $220 over the threshold.

“Alberta has one of the highest disability payments across Canada, but it would seem the federal government believes that it is too high,” Jeremy Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services wrote in a letter to his federal counterpart.

“We are taking this opportunity to ask the Government of Canada to raise the $20,000 threshold to allow Albertans living with disabilities to access this benefit.”

Applications for the top-up started Monday and will be accepted until March 31, 2023.

Letter from Alberta government to federal government on rental income assistance program. (Source: Government of Alberta)