'You don’t qualify': Some Albertans on AISH, pensions aren't eligible for federal rent top-up program

A new federal program launched on Monday to give low-income renters a one-time top-up of $500, but many seniors and Albertans on AISH say even though they’re living below the poverty line, they’re not eligible for the money.

To qualify for the program, renters must have an individual net income of $20,000 or less or $35,000 or less for families and must pay at least 30 per cent of their adjusted net income on rent.

Kaeleigh is an AISH recipient. She applied for the program on Monday, but said she makes $325 too much per year to qualify for the top-up.

“When I completed the process, within a split second the response came through as ‘You don’t qualify.’”

Kaeleigh has a roommate who helps her with bills, but she says affording the basics is still a struggle.

“I had to give myself my own haircut today, because I don’t have $70 to do a haircut,” she said.

She doesn’t think the program was well thought out.

“If they had talked to me, I would have told them that even at $20,325 a year as disability pension in total, federal and provincial, I’m still living beneath the poverty line.”

Kaeleigh says she’s worried other Albertans on AISH will be denied.

“Do you know what it costs for milk, bread and sandwich meat these days? So I’m not just speaking for myself.”

“There are likely people who have applied today, and likely faced the same suckerpunch I felt this morning.”

The provincial government said they plan to meet with federal officials to discuss the program.

“It’s my hope that we can fix this with the federal government,” said Jeremy Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services. “Alberta has the highest income support for folks with disabilities in our community. We’re proud of that and we want to make sure that they get this appropriate support to help with the cost of inflation and the affordability crisis we’re facing.”

In a response to the CTV News request for comment, the federal office of the minister of housing and diversity and inclusion released the following written statement:

“This federally-led, and jointly funded program is administered directly to Albertans in need of rental assistance, based on low incomes determined through criteria available on the Government of Alberta’s website.”

“We will continue to work with those expressing important concerns to ensure our programs can be best tailored to support their needs.”

