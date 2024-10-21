Alberta basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A Stony Plain basketball coach has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Ronald Feniuk, 60, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography on Oct. 16 in Edmonton Court of King's Bench.

Feniuk was arrested at his home on Jan. 19, 2023, and charged after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

"The arrest stemmed from a RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Center referral back in June 2022 about an unknown Alberta suspect uploading child sexual abuse materials to a social media platform," Michael Tucker from ALERT wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton after Feniuk's arrest.

Feniuk was also an employee of the Alberta government at the time of his arrest.