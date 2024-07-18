Alberta breaks electricity usage record for the third time in less than 2 weeks

Alberta has once again broken a record for electricity usage this summer, only a week after the previous record was set.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) recorded a new summer peak record of 12,219 megawatts.

This is the third time the summer record has been broken this year.

On July 9, the new record became 11,820 megawatts and then the next day the record was broken again and became 12,122 megawatts.

The previous record high was set on June 29, 2021, at 11,721 megawatts.

The heat waves in Alberta are being blamed for the increased consumption, which is putting a strain on Alberta's electrical grid.

"You can play a role in reducing strain on the grid during this heat wave by minimizing energy consumption from 5-9:30 p.m.," AESO wrote on social media.

On the AESO website, it list tips for conserving electricity during peak hours, between 4 and 7 p.m.: