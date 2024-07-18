Alberta breaks electricity usage record for the third time in less than 2 weeks
Alberta has once again broken a record for electricity usage this summer, only a week after the previous record was set.
On Wednesday, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) recorded a new summer peak record of 12,219 megawatts.
This is the third time the summer record has been broken this year.
On July 9, the new record became 11,820 megawatts and then the next day the record was broken again and became 12,122 megawatts.
The previous record high was set on June 29, 2021, at 11,721 megawatts.
The heat waves in Alberta are being blamed for the increased consumption, which is putting a strain on Alberta's electrical grid.
"You can play a role in reducing strain on the grid during this heat wave by minimizing energy consumption from 5-9:30 p.m.," AESO wrote on social media.
On the AESO website, it list tips for conserving electricity during peak hours, between 4 and 7 p.m.:
- Turn off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances;
- Minimize the use of air conditioning/space heaters;
- Delay the use of major power-consuming appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers until after peak hours;
- Use cold water for washing clothes—most of the energy used goes to heating the water (only running full loads helps too);
- Delay charging electric vehicles and/or plugging in block heaters;
- Cook with your microwave, crockpot or toaster oven instead of the stove;
- Limit the use of kitchen or bathroom ventilation fans;
- Use motion-detector lights in storage areas, garages, and outdoors when possible;
- Work on a laptop instead of a desktop computer (laptops are more energy-efficient than desktop units).