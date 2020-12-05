EDMONTON -- Alberta broke its one-day case increase record for the third time this week on Saturday as the province reported 1,879 new cases of COVID-19.

The province has now marked 66,730 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 596 deaths, 47,328 recoveries and 18,806 currently active cases.

The number of coronavirus patients in Alberta hospitals exceeded 500 for a fourth straight day on Saturday, with 563 total patients, up three from the day before. There are 101 patients in intensive care units, down one from Friday, but also the third straight day (and fourth of the last five days) with more than 100 patients in ICU.

After two straight days with a record test positivity percentage over 9 per cent, Alberta's rate fell to 8.97 per cent based on 21,069 tests.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will return for an in-person update on Monday.