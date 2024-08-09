Alberta closing long COVID clinics, patients worry what's next

Three Alberta clinics treating people with long COVID are closing.

Since 2021, Alberta Health Services' (AHS) Long COVID Interprofessional Outpatient Program (IPOP) clinics, one in Edmonton and two in Calgary, have been providing medical care and other tailored supports for people living with long COVID.

Now they're closing, one former patient is wondering what's next.

Health Canada estimates one in 10 people who contract COVID-19 suffer from a form of long COVID. Symptoms include brain fog, fatigue, high blood pressure and respiratory issues.

Local teacher Shannon Gibson has been living with the disease since coming down with COVID-19 in May 2021.

"I tried to go back to work in September, just from the actual virus, and realized work wasn't really working," Gibson said. "I needed to take every second day off."

The illness dragged on for months and then years, and in November of 2022, Gibson went on long-term disability. She has been unable to return to the classroom since as she struggles with fatigue and heart problems.

"I've tried a back-to-work plan twice," she said. "And both times I just couldn't do more than teach one period a day."

Gibson learned on Thursday that the Kaye Edmonton Clinic IPOP, where she was a patient, was closing.

While she has a family doctor to support her care going forward, Gibson said many other patients don't.

"I'm fortunate that I have a family doctor that's been very supportive," she added. "But that's not the case for the majority of the people I know on that site, they're struggling alone."

"I think they're very terrified," Gibson said. "Now they don't have a doctor. What do they do?"

AHS declined to answer questions about why the decision was made to close the clinics, but a spokesperson said in a statement that the program was always meant to be temporary.

Dr. Grace Lam, a respirologist and co-director of IPOP, said she was surprised and disappointed to hear about the clinic's closure.

"The need is definitely great," Lam said. "Oftentimes, these are young individuals who are at prime of life … and after contracting COVID, are now left with debilitating symptoms."

There is currently no direct treatment or cure for long COVID, but Lam said doctors and other health-care providers were able to treat or help patients manage their individual symptoms.

Gibson said the clinic and doctors there filled a gap in care, with many long COVID patients struggling to be believed by other physicians.

"They don't understand the deep symptoms of long COVD long term," she added. "None of us do. We're all learning it together … I think there's a disconnect in closing the clinics and the doctors not being trained yet in that field."

Despite the loss of the program, Lam said there is still hope for patients.

"The clinic being closed down is one thing, but the research is still continuing on," Lam said. "Those that are interested can certainly reach out to find out more."

More information on long COVID research and resources can be found on the following sites:

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson