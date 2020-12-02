EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services has reached out to the Canadian Red Cross for potential help managing COVID-19’s strain on its health-care system, the provincial government has confirmed.

The Red Cross aid could take the form of pop-up treatment centres, like the one built outside the Peter Lougheed Centre in northeast Calgary earlier this year, the government told CTV News on Wednesday.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said during the province’s pandemic update that afternoon that no decision has been made.

“They’ve begun conversations, but this is not part of our current plans. This is, you know, conversations about a contingency plan, which health officials should be doing,” he told media.

“This is a conversation that was had with Red Cross to understand if that was even possible.”

Canadian Red Cross would not detail what its conversations with Alberta have looked like, but did say it has provided staff to increase surge capacity and set up emergency field hospital services across the country.

According to Shandro, the potential Red Cross assistance is not part of Alberta’s plans to increase its number of acute care beds to 2,250 and ICU beds to 425 in coming weeks.

The province’s pre-pandemic ICU capacity of 173 beds has been operating at about 90 per cent in recent weeks.

Overall hospital capacity has hovered around 91 per cent, Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday.

He rejected the idea that the planning signalled the province had failed to manage the pandemic.

“It’s a sign of responsible planning on our part for a potential extreme scenario. We were doing the same thing in the spring when we saw places around the world having to convert convention centres into make-shift hospitals,” he said Wednesday.

“In a system with 100 hospitals and 8,500 beds where, we believe, we can dedicate (2,200 to) 2,300 beds to COVID patients … the reality is we have and can continue to create capacity as we expect, quite bluntly, the hospitalization numbers to go up.”

The province reported 1,685 new cases Wednesday, growing its active case tally to 17,144.

The province has a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent, with 504 people in hospital, 97 of whom are in ICUs.

CALGARY FIELD HOSPITAL BUILT FOR COVID-19 OVERFLOW

The roughly $2-million temporary facility in Calgary, which opened in May, was meant to serve patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

However, it had not admitted a single patient with the disease by late October.

At the time, AHS said it had been able to meet local demands with Calgary’s existing facilities and the field hospital’s beds were being used by emergency room patients.

The Sprung Pandemic Response Facility’s builder, Sprung Structures, has built or is working on similar projects in Ontario and Quebec.