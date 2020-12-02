EDMONTON -- More than 400,000 seniors and staff in continuing care homes and frontline workers will get the COVID-19 vaccine between January and April, the Alberta government announced Wednesday.

Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta will begin to receive shipments as early as Jan. 4, after Health Canada approve the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The vaccines will be stored in 30 depots across the province and be rolled out in three phases.

Phase 1, from January to March, includes continuing care facility residents and staff, First Nations residents aged 65 and older, and health care workers who may transmit COVID-19 to the most vulnerable.

Phase 2 starts in April and runs through the summer, and although it’s undecided who will be in it, the government is aiming to have 30 per cent of the population immunized by the time it ends.

The last phase is scheduled to start in September. Any Albertan can be vaccinated then.

“We need as many Albertans as possible to get vaccinated,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

Kenney appointed Municipal Affairs Deputy Minister and former Canadian Army Gen. Paul Wynnyk to lead the province’s vaccine taskforce. Wynnyk spearheaded Alberta's PPE roll out at the start of the pandemic.

The premier also announced 1,685 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths.

There are 504 Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital, 97 of whom are in ICU.

More to come…