EDMONTON -- Albertans are again allowed to socialize outside in groups of up to 10, government officials announced Thursday.

As well, personal wellness services – salons, for example – will be allowed to reopen by appointment only and funeral service limits will be raised to 20 people. Funeral receptions will still be limited.

The changes take effect Jan. 18, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced.

"We made these decisions very carefully and these measures were eased based on the expertise and the advice of our chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. We want to stop as a province tightening and loosening the rules. I'm sure that Albertans are tired of going back and forth themselves," he said.

Shandro added the changes take into consideration the infectiousness of the disease's two new variants, which have resulted in higher case counts elsewhere in the world.

"As of right now, we can't say when measures will be eased next, but we are monitoring the situation closely and we are meeting regularly with Dr. Hinshaw. If we continue to see case rates and hospitalizations and our ICU admissions continue to slow down and go down, we will continue to open things up. It's that simple. Let's remember, the numbers will reflect how well we are doing and it's up to us to keep doing well."

That afternoon, Hinshaw reported 967 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 21 related deaths.

A total 806 Albertans are in hospital with the disease, 136 of whom are in ICUs across the province.

The new cases were found after more than 16,000 tests on Wednesday, leaving the province with a positivity rate of 5.8 per cent.

"I want to stress the situation remains serious. Our numbers remain high and our health system is under significant strain," the top doctor commented.

But, she said, she hoped the loosened rules would allow Albertans more opportunity to socialize while limiting in-person interaction.

Those who gather outdoors are still asked to follow other public health measures like mask wearing, physical distancing, and refraining from using indoor facilities.

"Please keep up the good work and please keep making safe choices," Hinshaw said.

More to come… Our original story follows:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give an update on the province's COVID-19 numbers and vaccine program Thursday afternoon.

The news conference with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MST, was pushed back an hour. A government notice announcing the change added Health Minister Tyler Shandro would also be joining.

Watch the press conference live at 4:30 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

A day earlier, Hinshaw called Alberta's falling positivity rate and hospital numbers "encouraging" but still an indication of the collective work that needed to be done until a majority of the province is vaccinated.

For the first time since Nov. 20, both Edmonton and Calgary are home to fewer than 4,000 of the province's 12,800 active cases.

Alberta sits second amongst provinces for active cases, as well as hospitalizations, and fourth for deaths. Hinshaw reported Wednesday there were 820 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 137 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 1,368 COVID-19 patients have died since March.

The vaccination work, however, has been momentarily stalled in some regions without enough vaccine doses. According to Alberta Health Services, scheduled appointments and booking openings have been delayed in several health zones across the province.

Hinshaw said AHS was trying to minimize the start-stall cycle by closely monitoring supply and forecasting appointments, but that the issue could be "relatively common."

"We're trying to strike that balance where we have enough people eligible that we're able to always fill our available appointments, so there will always be a need for people to wait and be patient, but of course we always want to expand on that leading edge so that we're not leaving appointment space open and unfilled."

As of Jan. 13, about 66,500 Albertans had been vaccinated. That day, the province offered more shots than it had before, 8,500.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matthew Black