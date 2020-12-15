EDMONTON -- Sahra Kaahiye feels more confident now.

Kaahiye, a respiratory therapist in Edmonton, was the first Albertan to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.

“I do feel like I have an extra level of protection for myself as well as my patients,” she told CTV News Edmonton after she received the first of two doses of the vaccine. “I have a lot of compromised patients, especially in the respiratory wards, so I’m definitely feeling like I am protecting them as well as protecting myself.”

Alberta Health Services began to vaccinate 3,900 health-care workers in Edmonton and Calgary Tuesday afternoon after it received the first shipment of the vaccine Monday night.

The vial of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta will be displayed at the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

“This is a game-changer,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “This is a happy day after these nine tough months.”

More than 25,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are on the way next week, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Monday.

"We don't have to hold back any of that portion for the second dose," Shandro said. "We are going to give the first dose of vaccine to 29,000 health-care professionals by the end of December."

Shandro also expects Alberta will receive a significant number of doses of the Moderna vaccine once Health Canada approves it.

Alberta Health reported 1,341 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.