Alberta expands vaccine eligibility for fourth doses

More Albertans are now eligible to get a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting April 12, Albertans 70 and older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 65 and older, and all seniors in congregate care can receive a fourth dose, the province said.

"Vaccines give effective protection from severe outcomes from both BA.2 and BA.1, and a fourth dose for those at highest risk will further enhance protection," the province said in a release.

Alberta is also expanding the eligibility for Paxlovid, the antiviral drug to treat COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 45 and older who are unvaccinated or have only one dose and people in long-term care and designated supportive living settings can receive the treatment.

The province has administered more than 8.6 million vaccine doses.

To book a vaccine appointment, click here.

On Wednesday, Alberta reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations over the past seven days.