EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Family of 6 escapes house fire in Hodgson

    Firefighters in a bucket spray water onto a home on Hayward Crescent in Edmonton's Hodgson neighbourhood the morning of April 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters in a bucket spray water onto a home on Hayward Crescent in Edmonton's Hodgson neighbourhood the morning of April 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A family of six escaped their burning house in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.

    Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m.

    Fire officials at the scene on Hayward Crescent in the Hodgson neighbourhood said they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News